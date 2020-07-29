Study shows flu, pneumonia shot could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu season is not far off. It starts in the fall and usually begins to peak between December and February.

New research from the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference this week might help some people make decisions when it comes to getting a flu shot.

New studies show that flu and even pneumonia vaccines may help reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s as you age. In fact, just one flu shot lowered the prevalence of the brain debilitating disease by 17%.

For people ages 65 to 75, a pneumonia shot could reduce your risk by a whopping 40%.

The study of 9,000 adults revealed the younger in life you start the flu shot, the stronger the protection factor. It also showed the more consistent you are about getting vaccines, your reduced risk for Alzheimer’s and other dementia is even greater.

Researchers say a person’s genes do play a role in the results but the pneumonia vaccine may be a promising candidate for personalized Alzheimer’s prevention.

There is also more promising news coming out of the Alzheimer’s conference this week about blood tests detecting Alzheimer’s long before memory problems show up.