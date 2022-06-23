LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whatever study claims Sin City as just the nation’s fourth best summer vacation spot obviously doesn’t consider catching Big Elvis at Harrah’s Piano Bar. Or hiking the St. Thomas ghost town or the Valley of Fire State Park. Or the scenic drive through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Or … just add your favorite to the list.

Research by Bounce, a luggage storage provider for global travelers, says Las Vegas ranks behind Miami, San Francisco and Boston for best summer vacation breaks in the U.S.

Well, once you’ve been suffocated by Miami’s crowded beaches or driven silly by San Francisco’s undulating roads or tried to understand the New England accent, what else is there to those spots?

Vegas? Now were talkin’ . Then again, the study didn’t group Sin City with Denver or Milwaukee, which ranked Nos. 1 and 2 as worst getaway spots.

The study uses average temperatures, driving distance from airports, parks, restaurants and a bunch of other arbitrary categories to rate the summer destinations.

But no mention of Big Elvis. Or the Mob Museum. Or Fremont Street Experience. Or the Strip.

It’s the gambling, night life, food … it’s Vegas, baby.

Hey, Bounce, try again.

To view the study, visit usebounce.com/blog.