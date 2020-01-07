Study: Nevada ranks No. 2 for potential job loss to automation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Machines and technology that perform jobs for us are becoming more common. Kempler Industries looked at jobs more likely to be taken over by automation, and Nevada faces the second-largest potential job loss.

According to the organization’s report, 32.5 percent of the Silver State’s total positions are at-risk for automation. Las Vegas and Henderson were No. 1 among the top 50 largest cities, with 33.1 percent of the area’s jobs at risk.

Jobs in the service industry are considered the most susceptible, specifically cashiers, retail salespersons and fast food employees.

The state considered the most vulnerable to potential job loss is South Dakota, with 33.5 percent.

For the full report, go to Kempler Industries’ website.