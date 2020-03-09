Study: Nevada ranks in top 10 for highest rates of homelessness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks in the top 10 for highest rates of homelessness in the United States, according to a new study.

The State of Homelessness in America study reports that Nevada is number 9 on the list of U.S. states with the highest homelessness rates.

The study, released by PsyDPrograms.org, used data through 2019 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The study includes state rankings on the overall homeless population, as well as numbers on women and children.

Here are key findings in Nevada:

No. 9 highest homelessness rate, 232.7 per 100,000 people.

232.7 per 100,000 people. No. 51 highest percentage of women in homeless population, 29.2%.

29.2%. No. 51 highest percentage of children in homeless population, 9.2%

According to the study, D.C., New York, Hawaii, California and Oregon are among the top of five with the highest homelessness rates.

The five lowest homelessness states are Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Dakota.

New York, Los Angeles and Seattle have the highest number of homeless people in major metro areas, the study states.

The study reports that the number of homeless in America is 0.17% of the population. It also says that over the last decade, the number of homeless in America has declined.

To read the full study, click here.