Study: Nevada is 5th state with most pedestrian deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s in the top 10, but it’s for a subject we shouldn’t be proud of. When it comes to vehicle accidents, Nevada ranks number five in states with the most pedestrian fatalities.

The team at CarInsurance.org analyzed five years of data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and found exactly who is being affected by pedestrian fatalities the most.

Here are the findings:

From 2013 to 2017, pedestrian fatalities in America increased by 25 percent with an average of 16 pedestrians being killed every day in 2017

Nevada ranks as the #5 state with the most pedestrian fatalities

with the most pedestrian fatalities NV is also the #7 state with the largest increase in pedestrian deaths since 2013

with the largest increase in pedestrian deaths since 2013 Deaths by roadway crossing are by far the most common scenario in which pedestrian fatalities occur, happening three times more often than walking along the roadway- the 2nd most common scenario

Last December, a report by researchers at the UNLV School of Medicine put Las Vegas as the 21st most dangerous metro area for pedestrian deaths.

Report: Las Vegas is 21st most dangerous metro area for pedestrian deaths

According to Dr. Deborah Kuhls, a trauma surgeon and professor of surgery with the UNLV School of Medicine, sometimes crashes are unavoidable, but most are caused by distractions.

CarInsurance.org says being a cautious pedestrian and driver is a crucial part of making it home safely. Go here to view the full report.