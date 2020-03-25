Study: Nevada, Clark County receive an ‘A’ for social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A study from tech company “Unacast,” shows that Nevada is one of the best when it comes to social distancing. The Silver State received an ‘A’ overall and is ranked in the study’s top five states in the U.S.

Clark County also received an ‘A.’ The study reveals that Nevada saw a 60 percent drop in distance traveled.

Researchers tracked cell phone data in every county nationwide to see how much of a decrease they saw in travel.

The other states in the Top 5, according to the Unacast study, include Washington D.C., Alaska, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

On Monday, President Trump said he is considering changing his social distancing recommendations in an effort to help the economy. Pres. Trump said he is taking medical advice into consideration, but that he wants businesses to be up and running by Easter.

While Pres. Trump and the coronavirus task force have issued recommendations, it is important to note that it is actually mayors and governors who are issuing orders that people must follow.

To see the full study, click here.