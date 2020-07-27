Study: More than 1 in 5 working parents unsure whether they will fully return to work during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than one in five working parents are unsure whether they will fully return to work during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF).

The organization released a new report Monday called “Piecing Together Solutions: Working Parents, Childcare, and COVID-19” which examines how working parents of children under the age of six are navigating childcare during the pandemic.

The USCCF says COVID-19 has changed the work environment of nearly 90% of working parents across the country and caused two-thirds to adjust their childcare arrangements.

The survey found that 60% of working parents say they will need to change their childcare arrangement within the year, and 35% will need to change within the next three months.

This comes as school districts throughout the country decide on how they will begin the school year. Just last week, the Clark County School District (CCSD) announced it will begin the academic year with full-time distance learning.

Additional findings from the study include:

Shift to Remote Work: Almost half of working parents are now working remotely, but not all groups were provided this accommodation. According to the study, 73% percent of high-income and 54% of white parents are working remotely, while only 24% of low-income parents, 40% of Black parents, and 34% of Hispanic or Latino parents are able to work remotely during the pandemic, with fewer traditional childcare options available to them.

More Children Staying at Home: Currently, 75% of working parents have children at home with a parent during work hours, compared to 52% before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Extensive Childcare Changes: Two-thirds of parents have changed their childcare arrangement since March, when shutdowns began. When asked to identify which factors caused that change, 61% of parents indicated that their previous arrangement closed and 25% indicated that they chose not to send their children due to health and safety concerns.

Risk of Employees Not Returning to Work: 12% of working parents are unlikely to return to their same pre-pandemic work situation, with another 10% unsure whether they will return at all, the study found. The likelihood of returning to work decreases for working parents of color as well as low-income parents, the study noted.

The USCCF reports that childcare has become one of the most important issues for businesses as many providers have closed their doors or offer limited availability due to COVID-19. Parents are now facing the dilemma of trying to find new childcare or trying to balance working from home while caring for their children.

The organization says new data will be released over the next several months as key decisions around re-opening the economy are made.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) contributed to this report.