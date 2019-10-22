Las Vegas ranks No. 5 for best places to spend Halloween

FILE – This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. A jump in winnings by casinos in Nevada in June helped push statewide fiscal year gambling figures up a tick, to more than $11.9 billion for the 12 months ending June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many Las Vegas is the perfect place to spend the holidays, and according to a new study, Sin City is the place to be for the most spook-tacular time of year.

The personal-finance website, WalletHub just ranked Las Vegas in 5th place, out of 100 of the largest U.S. cities., in its 2019 Best Places for Halloween.

New York ranked in first place, followed by Los Angeles, Calif., Boston, Mass., and coming in fourth, San Diego, Calif.

The study used 21 key metrics, including everything from the candy and chocolate stores per capita to the share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Some key Las Vegas stats from the study include:

1st: Halloween Costume Stores per capita

4th: Candy and chocolate stores per capita

37th: Crime rate

39th: Percentage of potential trick-or-treaters

53rd: Percentage of potential trick-or-treat stops

The study also includes some Halloween stats; WalletHub projects $8.8 billion dollars in holiday spending for 2019, and $2.6 billion in Halloween candy spending.

For the full report, click here.