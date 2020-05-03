Study: Labrador retrievers are still America’s favorite dog

Labrador Retriever Lincoln sits next to the logo of the American Kennel Club. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The labrador retriever is the top dog in American hearts, according to the newly released breed ranking from the American Kennel Club.

It shows labs were the most-registered puppies to the AKC in 2019. The labrador has held the title of America’s most popular dog breed for 29 years.

Give your Lab an extra treat today for winning over the hearts of Americans yet again! https://t.co/cLpdeDrbXh — American Kennel Club (@akcdoglovers) May 1, 2020

Other breeds that made the top 10 are as follows:

2) German Shepherd

3) Golden Retriever

4) French Bulldog

5) Bulldog

6) Poodle

7) Beagle

8) Rottweiler

9) German Shorthaired Pointer

10) Pembroke Welsh Corgi

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi jumped into the top 10 for the first time this year.

The list only includes Kennel Club-certified purebreds, so no golden-doodles or yorki-poos.

More than half of pet dogs are mixed breeds, perhaps proving that Americans love an underdog.