STUDY: Half of Las Vegas workers have ‘high risk of automation’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A recent study predicts thousands of local jobs could vanish to automation and it says Las Vegas has the nation’s highest percentage of workers at high risk of being replaced by technology.

The hospitality industry is already embracing technology such as the kiosks at restaurants, robots serving food, automated check-in procedures at hotels and more.

The study by Commodity.com says more than 49% of Las Vegas workers are at a high risk of automation, while 42% of all U.S. workers face the same risk. The study says gaming dealers have a probability of automation of 96%.

While the idea of automation isn’t new, the pandemic has accelerated a lot of technology in the workforce.

Irene Bustamante Adams, the deputy director and chief strategy officer for Workforce Connections offers this advice.

“We know that automation is coming, it’s here, it’s even going to get more accelerated over the next couple of years. So if you’re a job seeker, the concern should be ‘what kind of skills do I need to learn? How do I take what I know now and upscale?'”

Automation is more likely to impact lower-skilled jobs that involve repetition. Even so, it doesn’t sit well with some jobseekers.

“I think it’s absolutely a crime because. It’s just putting a lot of us who would like to work out of jobs. Also, you want us to do it and then the machines don’t work,” said Lynn Beamer, who is looking for a job.

Researchers behind the study looked at the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the University of Oxford.