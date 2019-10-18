Study: Exercising before breakfast burns more fat

(CNN) — Though the debate has gone on for years and years, a new study finds that exercising on an empty stomach, like before breakfast, helps burn more fat.

Researchers at University of Bath in the United Kingdom found that men who exercised on an empty stomach burned more fat than those who ate breakfast first.

Their reasoning? They say without any fuel from food, the human body has to use stored carbohydrates for energy; those carbs deplete quickly, which then force the body to use fat.

The fat burned helps make the muscles more responsive to insulin, which reduces the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

While it appears healthier to exercise before breakfast, the study did not result in any weight loss.

More research needs to validate these results, as the study only looked at 30 participants.