Study describes COVID-19 exposure in Clark County as ‘low’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An August study of COVID-19 exposure in Clark County suggests the levels are low.

While drawing no comparisons to data from the Southern Nevada Health District, which keeps official data on COVID-19 positive tests in Clark County, the study said a sample of 319 volunteers who took part in the study showed only 3.76% of residents have been exposed.

The study was performed by the Sunrise Health Graduate Medical Education Consortium.

More details from the study:

Four persons (1.25%) had positive tests for an acute infection. Of these, only one (.31%) had very recent encounter and exposure.

Most people with positive tests had baseline medical problems. The most common comorbidities included hypertension, chronic lung disease, seasonal allergies, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Most common symptoms in people with the disease were respiratory. Cough, shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste were the most common.

“The results do not mean that we should let our guard down, said Dr. Hossein Akhondi, Sunrise Health GME Associate Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program. “Precautions still should be taken, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands and avoiding large crowds. This will help continue to keep our numbers down and keep our community and neighbors safe.”

The study included 319 people, who came in to an outpatient medical setting in Las Vegas. COVID-19 tests were offered to every single patient, visitor, relative, staff member and resident who visited the office. No one was denied testing and testing was completely voluntary. Participant ages ranged from 3 years old to 92 years old.

SNHD data from the end of September shows 58,857 positive tests for COVID-19 — 2,569 cases per 1,000 residents, or 2.57%. That’s lower than the 3.76% rate from the newly released study. The county numbers reflect results from people who voluntarily went for testing or were tested during medical diagnosis.

County data shows that 57.9% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 had underlying medical conditions, and 64.7% of those who died had underlying medical conditions.