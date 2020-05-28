Study: COVID-19 can stay airborne for hours; CDC recommends increasing air flow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of the new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise, and now, new research shows some social distancing may not be distant enough.

More than 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, but experts believe the real number is even higher. Research published in the Journal Science warns staying 6-feet from other people may not be enough.

It’s also possible aerosol particles can accumulate and remain infectious in indoor air for hours. The Centers for Disease Control recommends businesses increase airflow before reopening.