Study: Chocolate chip reigns supreme as the most popular Christmas cookies in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with gifts, and Christmas cheer, the holiday season also ushers in the baked good. But nothing fills the house with the aroma of yummy goodness like Christmas cookies!

So, in the name of Christmas cheer, House Method decided to do some research on what the favorite Christmas cookie is in every state. The company surveyed 4,580 Americans on their Christmas cookie preferences and here’s what was found:

Chocolate Chip was voted the most popular Christmas cookie in the state of Nevada.

Sugar cookies with frosting were voted the most popular Christmas cookie in the U.S. (21.9 percent of Americans).

were voted the Christmas cookie in the U.S. (21.9 percent of Americans). As a close second, Chocolate chip cookies were voted the 2nd most popular Christmas cookie (21.6 percent of Americans).

Below are some graphics with House Method’s findings: