Study: CES may have contributed to COVID-19 outbreak in the US

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report raises an interesting question: could the consumer electronics show have played a role in spreading the coronavirus?

Tens of thousands of people from all over the world fill the Las Vegas Convention Center every January for CES. Now, a new report from “American Public Media” indicates that this year’s massive tech conference could have helped spread the coronavirus.

“It is possible that that is some place where the virus was spreading early on,” said Brian Labus — Infectious disease expert and UNLV epidemiology professor.

An article from American Public Media shows that one man who attended CES this year did an antibody test and says he tested positive for coronavirus — meaning he had been infected with the virus, but recovered.

It adds to existing speculation that COVID-19 incubated during CES and may have spread there, especially with more than 170,000 attendees coming from all over the world, including china. But infectious disease expert Brian Labus isn’t entirely convinced.

“I think they’re getting ahead of themselves in their conclusions a bit,” Labus said. “Yes, that is always a possibility, but the fact that one person that attended CES is antibody positive for coronavirus does not mean that it was spreading at CES, and does not mean that that was the source of the outbreak in the U.S.”

Labus also brought up an important point about antibody tests.

“The tests cannot tell us when you were infected,” Labus said.

Some CES attendees posted online around the time of the convention, saying they had flu-like symptoms, but Labus says that’s not definitive proof it was coronavirus.

“In January and early February is when we were seeing the peak of influenza activity in much of the country,” Labus pointed out.

Labus says there needs to be a properly-designed research study to figure out what exactly happened at CES, but he says that should not be the focus right now.

“There’s more priority on stopping the current outbreak and dealing with people who are currently sick, than trying to figure out what happened back then,” Labus said.

8 News Now reached out to CES organizers for a statement, but they have not gotten back to us, yet. They did tell American Public Media that they’re not aware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the conference.