Study: Cell phone data shows Nevadans rank second for practicing social distancing

FILE – In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are placed in San Francisco’s Dolores Park. Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published online Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks near the top when it comes to people adhering to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a market research company.

Top Data Network analyzed cell phone location data from 48 states and found that Nevadans rank number two in the country for reducing their social interactions.

States showing green are near the top of the list for reducing social interactions while states in red are near the bottom of the list in a study based on cell phone data. (Graphic credit: Top Data Network)

“At the beginning of August, people in Nevada were interacting with an average of 3.09 other people each day. That is just 25.9% of the normal (or pre-COVID) level of interactions people were engaging in (11.93) during the same time in 2019,” according to the company.

You can view the report at this link.

The state that showed it was the best at social distancing was California. The states lowest on the list for practicing social distancing were in the South and Great Plains. Alabama and South Dakota were at the bottom of the list. The study said those states were close to pre-pandemic levels of interactions and could become future COVID-19 hotspots.



