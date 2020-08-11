Study: Cell phone data shows Nevadans rank second for practicing social distancing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks near the top when it comes to people adhering to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a market research company.
Top Data Network analyzed cell phone location data from 48 states and found that Nevadans rank number two in the country for reducing their social interactions.
“At the beginning of August, people in Nevada were interacting with an average of 3.09 other people each day. That is just 25.9% of the normal (or pre-COVID) level of interactions people were engaging in (11.93) during the same time in 2019,” according to the company.
You can view the report at this link.
The state that showed it was the best at social distancing was California. The states lowest on the list for practicing social distancing were in the South and Great Plains. Alabama and South Dakota were at the bottom of the list. The study said those states were close to pre-pandemic levels of interactions and could become future COVID-19 hotspots.