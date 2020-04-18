Study: Can dogs help detect COVID-19 in people?

(CNN) — Canines have been used for decades to sniff out drugs, bombs, dead bodies and even cancer. Now, a team of British researchers are hoping their keen sense of smell can help detect COVID-19.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine is working with specially trained dogs to develop a new kind of coronavirus test, one that doesn’t require a swab, just a sniff.

The organization recently discovered canines can detect malaria infections in humans, and they are investigating whether the same is true for COVID-19.

The training began in March and researchers are eyeing six weeks as enough time to determine if the dogs are up to snuff, literally.

If so, the canines could be deployed to screen people for the virus, up to 250 per hour.

They caution it will not replace traditional testing, but rather be used as a supplement since COVID-19 tests are in short supply and often take hours or days for results to come back.

The dogs could be used at airports or other public areas to help prevent another outbreak once the current pandemic declines.