Study breaks down most popular Thanksgiving recipe by state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is when most Americans choose to throw caution to the wind and eat all of the comfort holiday food they want. But let’s be honest: There will be some foods devoured this Thanksgiving more than others because people always go for second and third helpings of their favorite dish.

House Method put together a list of different areas of the country and different states that have Thanksgiving recipes that are traditional to those areas or staples for their Thanksgiving meals.

With the help of Google Trends — House Method was able to figure out the most popular Thanksgiving Day recipes in every state.

Courtesy: House Method

Roasted turkey was the most-searched Thanksgiving recipe overall by count of states, winning nine in total. But in Nevada when it comes to the most searched Thanksgiving recipes, Yams, and Pumpkin Cheesecake reign supreme.

To view the full list of the most popular savory and sweet Thanksgiving dishes by state, go here.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving dish? Join the discussion on the 8 News NOW Facebook page.