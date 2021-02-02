Study: Millenials lead the charge when it comes to Americans donating to charity; donations increased by 25%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite 2020 being a trying year, it has not stopped Americans from helping each other out. Throughout the pandemic, Americans have been donating to charitable causes in record numbers.

The CEO of fundraising platform “Kindest,” david Semerad says during 2020, charitable donations across the country increased 25%.

As a percentage of the demographic, Millennials gave more at 74% than Gen Z at 66%. Gen X was at 63%, and Baby Boomers had 54%.

Kindest says it also saw a huge spike in donations in March, April, and May due to the fact there were a lot of non profits helping first responders and other organizations because of COVID.

The Black Lives Matter movement got people donating to the cause, and, of course, the 2020 election garnered donations.

Semerod says he’s seen a real shift in generations when it comes to what matters. He says Millenials are committed to causes.

“What we are seeing with these new generations, for them, money, it just doesn’t do it,” Semerad said. “Being rich and successful in terms of having a lot of net worth, it’s not the most important thing. We are seeing that millennials are really involved. “I think there’s going to be a new definition of being rich. I’m really proud I’m part of a generation helping through that shift.”

Semerod started “Kindest” with the mission to help non-profits raise money and to reduce the amount of money needed to raise funds, as the company doesn’t take cuts from the donations. It relies solely on donors giving an optional tip.