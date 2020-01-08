Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in US

(CNN) — The number of Americans who have died from alcohol-related deaths more than doubled between 1999 and 2017, according to a new study. The study in the Journal of Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research says that over the course of 18 years, researchers studied one million alcohol-related deaths.

The research is based on a review of annual death certificates. Causes of death include liver disease, overdose from alcohol or alcohol mixed with drugs.

According to the study, men died at a higher rate than women.

Non-hispanic American Indians and Alaska natives are also among the groups with higher risks of alcohol-related deaths.

But researchers believe the actual number of deaths is an undercount. This is because death certificates often fail to capture the role alcohol plays.

For example, only about one in six drunk driving deaths is actually reported as being alcohol-related.