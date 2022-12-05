LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– At New Horizons Center for Learning, students are rocking out to the beat of their own drum.

It’s the only private school in the valley catering to students with learning disabilities through art, life skills, and foreign culture, and in Mr. John York’s music class, music is their universal language and it’s not just about the music.

“Anybody has the ability to learn anything and that’s what we’re here to do is to help them learn,” Mr. York said. “It does teach the kids a lot of other skills, they learn how to think ahead, how to set up stages, how to solve issues and not focus on problems but look at solutions.”

Just ask the members of the Flying Walrus, the band has been rehearsing every week since August to put together a big upcoming concert.

Seventh grader Gabe Rozier said while practice runs are a ton of fun, it’s also a lot of hard work and patience.

“I love all the songs we do, and the people are so supportive,” Rozier said. “Everyone, Mr. York our teacher, and all the kids in the band are super nice and supportive of me learning and not always getting stuff perfect.”

Since joining the band, eighth grader Mars Beach has gained confidence and some new friends.

“I felt like I found a new family and I always felt comforted in this auditorium whenever I’m with them and it’s always something I look forward to,” Beach said.

Principal Kirsten Lopez said music is just another outlet to give students a voice, as teachers provide a multi-sensory curriculum to support students’ development and growth.

“So, depending on your special learning style we’re not only teaching to your strengths but we’re supplementing what you’re struggling with,” Lopez said. “They just might see the world a little bit differently and we try to instill in them that we need that. If we were all the same, what a boring place it would be.” The Flying Walrus will play Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at New Horizon Academy. The concert is open to the public and any families that may want to check out the school for their child