Students take school to the Strip during ‘High Tech on the High Roller’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The High Roller observation wheel took on a different role today, serving as a classroom for 120 local students. Western Governors University welcomed kids from Western High School and Kenny Guinn Middle School.

The event was called “High Tech on the High Roller” and featured a number of information technology professionals from around the Valley.

This was a chance for them to ask questions about possible careers further down the road.

“Right now, they’re getting acclimated in how to use these technology tools. I think that just bears witness that the future will involve some sort of technology,” said Rick Benbow of WGU. “So, it was important to give the, the exposure and align with some of these high-tech professionals and explore what those opportunities may be like.”

This was the first year the event was put on by WGU.