LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students and staff at Marion Earl Elementary School in Spring Valley made a special delivery, helping those in need.

The school donated canned goods to the Christ the King Catholic Church food pantry as part of a program to give back to the community.

“It’s actually a great program that they’re doing, we’re always big on giving back, especially to our community, to all the schools in the south, so it’s just great to be a part of this school’s project,” Marinelle Campos, a volunteer at the school said.

The good deed helps show the students how important it is to give back.

“My son sees it’s not all about taking, taking, taking what I want. It’s more about what can we give back,” Campos said. “The fact that they want not only to help like the church that we’re actually giving it too but to see them excited to bring in like their cans and show their friends, like what did you bring and it’s just cute.”

It’s an event that the students look forward to, giving them a chance to help those who may not have food at home.

“For me, I feel really happy cause then I’m thinking about those kids out there who don’t have like a home or food,” Liam Calvano, a fifth grader at Marion Earl Elementary school said. “Donating this food will help them get food.”