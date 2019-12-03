Students react to killing of North Las Vegas teen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a North Las Vegas teen and injured his dad on Saturday morning. Seventeen-year-old Kevin Soriano and his 44-year-old father located their stolen truck on Ferguson Avenue when the person inside the vehicle shot at them.

People stopped by to pay their respects to Kevin on Monday, leaving balloons candles and flowers. Many were shocked he lost his life over a truck.

“When I came to school this morning, everybody was pretty down. It was gloomy,” said Justin Lovell, an 11th grade junior at Canyon Springs High School.

It was a rough Monday for many of the school’s students as they returned from Thanksgiving break to learn their classmate died.

“That’s really crazy how people could just do that to somebody in the world,” expressed Lovell.

North Las Vegas police said around 7 a.m. Saturday, they found Kevin and his dad suffering from gunshot wounds. The truck was gone but was later located about a mile from where the shooting happened.

“It’s scary because my teacher apparently said that police didn’t catch him yet, so it’s really scary,” said Lovell. “You never know. He can just come out of nowhere and get another kid.”

Students told 8 News Now counselors were at Canyon Springs High School to offer support for those grieving.

“Why would you take somebody that’s still trying to learn their education, trying to make it somewhere good in life and just take their life when it wasn’t deserved to be taken away?” questioned Lovell.

We were told Kevin’s father is in stable condition tonight. We are still awaiting an update form police on a possible description of the shooter.