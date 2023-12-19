LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks after a shooting that killed three professors and injured another, college students are returning to the UNLV campus for winter commencement at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The incident changed the outcome of the semester for students and staff but graduates will come together on Tuesday for commencement. UNLV said in a statement that it wanted to keep the winter commencement ceremony because students and parents expressed a desire to come together and give students the option to have their hard work recognized.

Law students graduated on Monday, but the majority of the 2,300 graduates, will walk across the stage Tuesday. Graduate students will receive their degrees on Wednesday.

In the wake of the Dec. 6 tragedy, the university said it’s enhancing security measures including extra screenings at the doors. Guests attending a graduation are being asked to show up at least 90 minutes early to allow time to get screened. There will also be mental health resources onsite.

8 News Now was on campus on Monday and spoke to graduate student Paula Ramirez about how the return to campus has been.

“There is no one here and everything is kind of closed up. There is a lot of tape and signs. It’s a constant reminder of what happened and it’s discouraging almost. I think the community has been really great with providing resources to those that need them,” she explained.

She also talked about how the shooting has affected her friends.

“I’m still pretty sad about it because I think a lot of us are just afraid to come back even though the odds of it happening … you just never know and I think everyone has the right to a secure environment on campus and that’s just not what happens nowadays,” Ramirez said.

The semester ended abruptly after the tragedy with finals becoming optional or going completely online. Many students have left the campus for winter break.

UNLV said winter graduates who would rather participate in the May 2024 ceremonies have the option to do so.