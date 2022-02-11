Students return to classrooms mask-free for first time in months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is the first day students and teachers will be able to walk into a classroom mask-free since the school year started.

Governor Steve Sisolak lifted the mask mandate — which began in Aug. 2021 — on Thursday citing lower numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer required on college campuses or K-12 classrooms. Going forward, masks are now a personal choice on school campuses. However, they are still required on school buses which fall under federal transportation guidelines.

The mask mandate has been a hot button issue and there are people divided on whether the governor should have lifted the mandate.

“The governor did not think this through. We should have had some warning. He should have made alternate arrangements, but he didn’t. Nobody thought about us,” said Christina Brooks, a CCSD parent concerned about those who are immuno-compromised.

The teachers’ union is encouraging everyone to make the best “individual choice for them and their families.”

Adam’s Place, which is a non-profit, that works with children who are coping with grief due to a family loss, said it may take a while to get used to not wearing a mask.

“Some of us may feel extra vulnerable and that’s OK because the mask sometimes gave us a bit of protection socially and emotionally,” said Kelly Thomas Boyers, Adam’s Place.

Boyers did add that removing the mask will allow children to grow their social skills.