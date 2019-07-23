Students required to have immunizations up to date

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State law requires students to be immunized and receive proper booster shots before attending school. A record showing immunizations are up to date is required.

A Clark County School District news release on Tuesday urged parents to take care of vaccinations early at the Southern Nevada Health District, and announced a Saturday clinic two days before school opens for those who just can’t get it done before then.

The immunization event and health fair will be the main public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Only immunizations for children up to age 18 will be available. A health fair will also take place at the center, with birth control, STD screenings and more information.

The health district is performing immunizations Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (arrive by 4 p.m.) at these locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, Las Vegas

Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson (Closes at 1 p.m. on Fridays)

Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite

See the full list of immunizations required on the school district website here. For records on your child’s immunization history, see the portal link on the health district’s website.

The law applies to all students “unless excused because of religious belief or medical condition.” A physician can make the exemption for medical reasons. For religious exemptions, Nevada requires a letter or affidavit requesting an exemption that states that the required immunization(s) are contrary to religious beliefs.

While vaccines are widely available, immunizations are not free. The health district charges $20 for the first immunizations and $8 for each additional immunization.

Be sure you understand the costs before deciding where to get vaccinations. Not all vaccines are covered by insurance, and family physicians usually charge much more than the health district.