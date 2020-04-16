Students receive school supply kits, families pick up food at distribution site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families received something extra at the Three Square distribution site on Thursday. In this drive thru, families got bags of food and kits with books and hygiene items.

The Public Education Foundation and partnering organizations teamed up with Three Square and Station Casinos to give back to the community. Education has been interrupted and many students don’t have access to supplies they would normally get at school.

Metro officers passed out grade specific bags with to each car if they had a child or children at home.

“They feel like their school has forgotten about them or their teacher has forgot about them. They feel very separated from their teachers and peers,” said Kirsten Searer of the Public Education Foundation. “Just to have someone come to them and say we care about your education and we’re going to all get back together in the fall. It’s meant a lot to people. We’ve gotten pictures of kids doing drawings or workbooks. It’s meant a lot to people.”

The foundation has made home deliveries to Clark County families as well. They will continue to work with private companies and the county to raise money to purchase more Chromebooks to ensure all students can access digital learning platforms.

The Public Education Foundation hopes to distribute 10,000 kits across the valley.