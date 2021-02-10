Students protest peacefully outside CCSD schools in hopes of getting back in classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students peacefully protested outside more than a dozen campuses Wednesday, in hopes of getting back in school buildings.

Drivers honked their horns, showing support for students holding signs that send a message to CCSD leaders.

Macy Beck and some classmates stood outside Sierra Vista High School, rallying on their day off in support of bringing all students back in buildings. This comes following nearly a year of distance education.

“We need to be in the classrooms,” Beck said. “It’s hard to adapt when everything that motivates me in school was taken away from me.”

She and others highlight their challenges during organized peaceful protests.

More than a dozen protests were scheduled to happen Wednesday at campuses around the district, including Foothill High School.

“Us parents we’ve been speaking out,” said CCSD parent Anna Binder. “We’ve been doing a lot of things, but these kids are old enough to say what they want.”

“If they let us get back into school it’ll be a lot easier to learn,” said CCSD student Elijah Rhodes.

A big frustation right now — only prekindergarten to third grade students will return on march first for hyrbid learning. They will be coming to campus two days for class in-person and studying remotely for three days.

Students in other grade levels want that option as well.

“I would really like to get back in the class,” said student Nicholas Torres.

Students are rallying not only want to get back in buildings, but also step back on the field.

“It’s simply not fair for all of us athletes to not be able to use our fields and practice,” Torres said.

Families want the board of trustees to address their concerns. They’re planning to submit public comment for Thursday’s meeting and hope it makes it on the agenda later this month.