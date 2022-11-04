LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some parents and students, it can be stressful picking the perfect school, and the right fit to help a child succeed.

In Clark County, the district offers 42 magnet programs and some have been nationally recognized for student achievement.

Eighth graders at Hyde Park Middle School spent their Friday morning learning about options for high school. Among them was Abigail Koeth.

“There’s a lot of good schools and a lot of them have medical and theater,” Koeth, 13, said. “I need to be in a positive environment to work well.”

Several teachers were in the middle school’s gymnasium sharing information about their magnet high schools. Gia Moore runs the magnet programs at the Clark County School District.

“Time and time again, we have been awarded for our efforts in creating these amazing schools,” Moore said.

The district’s magnet programs offer specialties in the arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), and industry trades. Students need to apply for consideration, and they must meet certain criteria before their name is added to a lottery.

“I think it’s really about being in tune with your child’s interests, their talents, and abilities,” Moore said.

Next year, Clark County schools will open the Northeast Career and Technical Academy in North Las Vegas. It is next to Legacy High School on Deer Springs near N 5th Street. The school will be a milestone in providing a magnet education for that area.

Construction is still underway for the high school and the deadline for the lottery is January 10, 2023. Incoming principal Ryan Cordia is trying to get 600 students to enroll.

“My goal as principal is to make sure everyone leaves with access to affordable college, high-skill work, and military careers,” Cordia said. “We’re going to make sure they get four years of industry training in a career trade, so they can get paid right away.”

Most of the magnet schools are a lottery. Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and Del Sol Academy require auditions.

For parents worried about how their child can get to and from these schools, the district provides transportation.

If you want to learn more about CCSD magnet schools, there is a free event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Las Vegas Academy located at 315 S 7th Street.