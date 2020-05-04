Students, parents decorate cars and participate in parade to show appreciation for teachers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday marks the start of Teacher Appreciation Week, but with school online, students and parents at a local school wanted to do something special to show their support for the teaching staff.

Students and parents from Legacy Traditional School Southwest, a network of tuition-free public charter schools, decorated their cars with sweet messages and participated in a parade to show teachers how much they really are loved and appreciated.

The parade included more than 500 decorated cars and more than 1,000 students participated from all grade levels.

Teachers also received swag bags with gifts from the school.

The parade was held at Legacy Traditional School Southwest campus located at on Wigwam Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard. There are three Legacy Traditional Schools in Southern Nevada.