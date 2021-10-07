Student’s letter wins new furniture for Miller Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Walker furniture is showing some love to local teachers here in the valley.

The company delivered brand-new couches, tables. and lamps for the teachers’ lounge at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School Thursday.

“In honor of our teachers and their hard work, we hold an annual writing contest for students to submit letters about their favorite teacher,” said Walker Furniture co-owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi. “With the pandemic, honoring last year’s winner and delivering the furniture were postponed.”

Last year’s winner was a fifth-grader, Christopher William J Birt, who wrote a letter about why his fifth-grade teacher Tari Smethurst was so deserving. He considers her a role model, who while pushing students hard is incredibly supportive in every way and teaches seeing both sides of an argument.

Birt received $100 bucks as the winder and Ms. Smethurst won a $250 dollars gift certificate for Walker furniture.