Students learn about careers in esports; HyperX Esports Arena hosts annual ‘Dawson Day’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The HyperX Esports Arena will welcome 70 students from Alexander Dawson School for a day of esports career advice and mentorship.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11., these middle school students will take part in HyperX Esports Arena’s Las Vegas annual “Dawson Day.”

The experience will give students an inside look at a variety of different career fields and mentoring from industry professionals.

During the trip to the Arena, students will be divided into five core career groups including talent and casters, tech directors, graphics, camera coordination, and audio.