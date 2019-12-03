Students in need receive new gym shoes thanks to ‘Warm the Soles of Kids’ program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of local students in need have a new pep in their step thanks to America First Credit Union’s ‘Warm the Soles of Kids’ program. AFCU delivered new shoes to more than 219 students at Gibson Middle School and Red Rock Elementary School during a holiday celebration on Monday.

“Every year, America First Credit Union is so generous. They host this event for our students each year,” said Gibson Middle School principal Jennifer Jaeger. “shoes make a big deal. Kids look, and they take notice. When you’re not wearing the right shoes, it stands out unfortunately. This gives us a chance to level the playing field and give them and to make the kids feel proud about what they’re wearing.”

The credit union came together with students, teachers and families for lots of fun festivities that featured delicious food and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

AFCU has been delivering new gym shoes to students in need in Utah and Nevada for 25 years. In 2018, they gave away more than 1,900 pairs.