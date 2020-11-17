Students gather food to help feed families a Thanksgiving meal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some students in the northwest valley are learning an important lesson ahead of Thanksgiving. They are collecting food to make Thanksgiving special for families in need.

The students from Mountain View Lutheran School went door to door yesterday morning for their annual thanksgiving scavenger hunt. They left empty bags on doorsteps, for people to fill with food.

This year, they’re collecting the fixings for a nice meal including canned yams, vegetables and boxed stuffing.

All donations go to Lutheran Social Services of Nevada.

“Service and helping the community does not start when you get to a certain age or a certain point in life. It starts the moment you’re able to open your eyes and see there’s a need I can fill it and I’m going to fill it,” said Kris Schneider, Mountain View Lutheran School principal.

The students will collect the bags on Thursday. It’s a friendly competition among the preschoolers and elementary students.

If you’d like to help, there’s a box to donate outside the school which is located on Cheyenne, off of North Grand Canyon.