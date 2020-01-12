Students book trip to D.C. with Future City Competition win

The winning team in the 2020 Future City competition was the “Anthonville” team from Saville Middle School. Bailey, Renee, Blake and Makayla will be heading to Washington D.C. for the National Future City competition in on February 18.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Middle schoolers from across Nevada made their way to the CSN campus to take part in the annual Future City competition. Teams of four competed by imagining, designing and building futuristic cities through engineering principles.

The students hope to solve the problems of today in their futuristic cities. They also have the assistance of engineering mentors throughout the community to help along the way.

Students are only allowed to use recycled materials to build their towns.

The winning team in the 2020 Future City competition was the “Anthonville” team from Saville Middle School. Bailey, Renee, Blake and Makayla (shown in the picture at the top of the article) will be heading to Washington D.C. for the National Future City competition in on February 18.