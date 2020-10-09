Students at UNR will participate in remote learning after fall break; students living in residence halls asked not to return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus and in Washoe County, UNR students will change to remote learning after the fall break.

In a statement from the school’s president, former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, that was posted on the school’s website, consultation with the Washoe County Health District revealed that in the past few weeks, 1 in 9 active positive cases in Washoe County were associated with UNR, and the 18-24 age range continues to be the highest range of new cases.

According to Sandoval, Washoe County is one of only two counties flagged for elevated disease transmission in Nevada. As of Oct. 5, the COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 over the last 30 days in Washoe County has become the highest in the state.

UNR announced the following measures: