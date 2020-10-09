Students at UNR will participate in remote learning after fall break; students living in residence halls asked not to return to campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus and in Washoe County, UNR students will change to remote learning after the fall break.
In a statement from the school’s president, former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, that was posted on the school’s website, consultation with the Washoe County Health District revealed that in the past few weeks, 1 in 9 active positive cases in Washoe County were associated with UNR, and the 18-24 age range continues to be the highest range of new cases.
According to Sandoval, Washoe County is one of only two counties flagged for elevated disease transmission in Nevada. As of Oct. 5, the COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 over the last 30 days in Washoe County has become the highest in the state.
UNR announced the following measures:
- Effective following Fall Break (traditionally called Thanksgiving weekend), on Monday, Nov. 30, all University courses will be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester. The Provost’s Office will provide additional information early next week to faculty regarding this change. Tutoring, advising and other academic and support services will still be available to all students. More information on these services will be forthcoming through the Provost’s Office.
- For students living in residence halls, we are asking that they do not return to campus following the completion of the Fall Break (traditionally called Thanksgiving weekend), unless they have a hardship or extenuating circumstances and must remain in the residence halls. Residential Life will be communicating directly with students living in residence halls with specific details, including information on prorated refunds on room and board. Parking Services will provide prorated parking refunds to students impacted by these closures.
- Knowing there could be more virus transmission following periods of travel or recreational gatherings, we are adjusting our Spring schedule to begin one week later and eliminate the spring break week. Spring semester 2021 instruction is now scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 25. This measure should allow us to have a continuous Spring semester with students living in our residential communities. The Provost’s Office will provide a list of the important dates associated with this revised spring academic calendar.
- Just as we have balanced ways to reduce transmission risk for our teaching faculty and students, we also are evaluating ways to accomplish the same goal for our professional/administrative faculty and classified staff while also maintaining our critical research activities and other essential functions. Deans and unit directors will assist us in tailoring on-campus operations during the December/January timeframe and more information will be distributed as that input is gathered.