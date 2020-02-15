Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High reflect during 2nd anniversary of mass shooting tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s day isn’t just a day for celebrating love. For many in south Florida and around the country, they’re remembering the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

“There’s no way to explain it. It’s hard to explain the feeling that you get,” said Kalebe Taborda, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student

Marjory Stoneman Douglas is a school that was changed forever two years ago. On February 14, 2018 — 17 lives were lost at the south Florida school.

“I myself lost a couple of friends, too. So it is a little hard,” said Carlos Vigil, a student.

Although it was hard, a lot of students heading to class on this valentine’s day with their hearts heavy say there is no place thewy would rather be.

“I feel better rather than staying here than being home.”

Some of the students weren’tat the school when the vicisous attack occurred, but they say they still feel the impact.

“I wasn’t here for the incident. I was only in seventh grade. So I feel that instead of me staying home, I should help out with the people that helped out the shooting.”

As part of the district’s day of service and love, a breakfast was held at MSD for all the first responders in Broward County.

“It was difficult to come in and see all these young folks given us applause and saying thank you for services, understanding that not too long ago we came up short,” Sheriff Gregory Tony, Broward County Sheriff’s Offices.

Broward Count School Superintendent Robert Runcie also shared some of what the district has done since that day.

“We’ve invested over a hundred million dollars in safety and security measures, including adding thousands of additional video surveillance cameras,” said Runcie.

“We have to continue to safeguard this community and continue to heal together,” Sheriff Tony said.