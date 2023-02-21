LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) police confirm that it arrested at least four students today after multiple guns were found at three different schools.

Police said two firearms were found at Eldorado High School shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrested two different students at Eldorado. Police said another gun was found at a residence near Eldorado HS. When asked why this was included in the confirmed details about today’s arrests, 8 News Now was told by CCSD police it will “investigate a crime that originates at the school or poses a threat to the school. Which is likely why our officers would be at a residence.”

CCSD police then found another gun at Mojave High School after a family member reported that a firearm had been stolen from the residence.

A fourth gun was found at Escobedo Middle School after school staff reported a student might be in possession of a firearm.

“Every firearm recovered was in possession of a child or a person that could not lawfully possess

the firearm,” CCSD Police Officers’ Association President Matthew Caldwell told 8 News Now. “Every firearm recovered represents a very real threat to the safety of the students,

the staff at the school, and the officer who had to recover it.”

Caldwell added that “over the last 120 school days, 37 firearms have been recovered on or around school property, this includes firearms from residences. That number includes five firearms recovered today, which averages out to one firearm recovered every three school days.”

The CCSD Police Officers’ Association offered parents the following tips: