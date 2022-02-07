Student violence at local schools takes center stage on social media, experts weigh in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County teacher says fighting in local schools is nothing news. Recently, reports of violent behavior at both Legacy and Vegas High School have surfaced.

“This has been happening for months and months and now it’s getting worse and worse and I can’t believe it’s not out there and now that the videos are getting out there, now people are starting to pay attention, but it’s every day, every day.”

The students involved in these two incidents now face serious criminal charges.

Dr. Timothy Jeider is a Psychiatrist for Nevada Mental Health and says they have seen an uptick in children acting out violently, due in part to the impact of the pandemic.

“On our end, there is an overall larger number, but these folks have been coming to see us for a long time now so it’s not new to us but the amount of it does seem to be increasing,” Jeider added.

David Kohlmeyer is a retired Henderson police officer and says students need to be held accountable.

“We need to be tough on crime. We can’t allow people to just think they can commit crimes in school because the next step will be using a firearm or using greater violence at school,” he expressed.