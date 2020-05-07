Student uses artistic talents to start business, give back to the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This exceptional senior is an artist. She not only started her own clothing brand but is using her talents to help the Las Vegas community and eventually save lives.

She’s staying creative in quarantine. Arius Fa’afiu is using her artistic talents to create a video celebrating the class of 2020.

“I don’t get to walk a stage so I wanted to come up with my own form of receiving my diploma so I edited it in,” Fa’afiu said.

Fa’afiu looks forward to graduating from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, but before the big day, she met with 8 News Now outside the school to reflect on her art and what inspires her success.

“For me, a big word that I go by in my moral basis is altruism,” Fa’afiu said.

That’s not only a guiding principal but also the name she and her two friends call their clothing company.

“Altrue short for Altruism,” Fa’afiu said. “We just wanted to come up with the growing act scene in Downtown Las Vegas and create clothes, paint on pants or create T-shirts and usually sell them at First Friday type of events.”

The clothes were also on the catwalk at Las Vegas Fashion Week.

As a senior, she managed to balance her business, academics and a project focused on collaborating with homeless artists.

“It was called ‘Home is where the Art is,’ where we wanted to incorporate community service with my major art, visual art so we held a charity gallery downtown,” Fa’afiu said.

Despite all her success with art, Fa’faiu wants to shift her focus. She plans to attend UNLV in the fall and study biological sciences.

“I want to be a doctor,” Fa’afiu said. “I want to be, I eventually want to not only control business and art but also be a trauma surgeon.”