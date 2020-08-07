Student offers advice when it comes to distance learning, charter schools open Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most students who attend charter schools will begin classes on Monday. On some campuses that will mean students will return to classrooms but on other campuses the students will do all their learning virtually.

New computers that will be used by Leadership Academy of Nevada for online learning.

Charter schools are seen a spike in their enrollment including the Leadership Academy of Nevada who will teach 300 students. The school has only ever offered distance learning since it opened in 2014. This will be the first year the school has reached its student capacity for online learning.

One of their newest students is incoming 7th grader Damani Cole. She’s a 12-year-old gymnast training at a junior Olympic level and she’s no stranger to online learning. Cole has been doing it for years and said her grades improved.

She has some good advice for all of the students who will be learning from home for the fist time.

“I would just tell you don’t be scared. You’re going to be OK. I was scared at first too and I was actually upset to be home schooled for the first time, but you’ll get used to it,” Cole said.

The school did have to cancel an annual back-to-school bash because of the pandemic but is having a drive-thru meet and greet this weekend.