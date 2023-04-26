LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A high school student was hit while crossing a road near a northwest Las Vegas campus on Wednesday, police said.

It happened on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. after the driver of a vehicle drove through a crosswalk near Cimarron High School and hit an 18-year-old female student, Clark County School District Police said.

The student’s condition is unknown and she was taken to UMC.

The driver, who remained at the scene was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, police stated.

Cimarron High School is located at 2301 North Tenaya Way near Smoke Ranch Road and Buffalo Drive.