LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a juvenile student.

It happened in the area of Carnegie Street and Paseo Verde Parkway on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m.

Police tell 8 News Now the student had minor injuries.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors, according to police.

The driver involved in the incident was cited.

No other details were released.