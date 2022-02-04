Student fight caught on camera at Las Vegas High School, CCSD responds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is releasing a statement after a video of a fight at Las Vegas High School circulated on social media earlier this week.

CCSD’s statement reads in part that it is “aware of the matter and is taking this incident seriously.” The district also added that they strongly encourage students and members of the community not to share the footage of the incident.

The full statement from CCSD is provided below.

School administration is aware of the matter and is taking this incident seriously. CCSD investigates every reported case of bullying and takes appropriate action if needed. We are unable to discuss individual student disciplinary matters due to privacy laws. However, in general, students can face administrative disciplinary action at school or be referred to law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution depending on the severity of the matter. We strongly encourage students and memebers of the community not to share footage of this incident or any other student fights. Showing this video serves no purpose other than to further ridicule and embarrass the victime and embolden bullies. Any student who captures photos or videos of an assault on-campus, off-campus, on a bus or during a school activity should immediately turn the footage over to a teacher, school administrator or police. We investigate and address all concerns of bullying. Clark County School District

Earlier this week the principal at Las Vegas High School posted a message to parents informing them of the incident and asking them to discuss student appropriate behavior on campus, with their children.

On Wednesday, school district police told 8 News Now that the incident is under investigation and they are waiting to hear back from the victim to see the extent of her injuries.

The other student involved has been cited with battery, police said.