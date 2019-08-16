Student arrested with dangerous weapon on CCSD middle school campus

1  of  2
by: Carolyn Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old male student was arrested after bringing a dangerous weapon to Sedway Middle School’s campus Thursday.

Authorities say Clark County School District responded to the incident when a parent notified the district. The weapon involved was a .1777 BB gun.

The student’s friend was involved in a fight on-campus earlier in the day.

Police transferred the student to a juvenile detention center without incident. He has been charged with one count of a dangerous weapon on-campus.

