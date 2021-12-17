Student arrested for making threat at Cashman Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at James Cashman Middle School was taken into custody Friday for allegedly making a threat against the school.

According to a message shared with parents, Principal Sindy Biernacki said “We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our school.”

The threat is being investigated by Clark County School District Police.

Here’s the message parents received:

The Clark County School District Police Department investigated a threat made against our school and arrested a juvenile. We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our school. Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes. Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement. Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. As a school, please know that we do not have additional information to provide, but if you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to call the school main office at 702-799-5880. Sindy Biernacki, principal of Cashman Middle School

No other information on the threat was provided.

Law enforcement is monitoring schools across the country following a threat made over social media against schools nationwide.