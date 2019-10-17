Student arrested for making terroristic threats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for making terroristic threats at Garside Jr. High School. Police say the student was overheard Thursday morning saying she was “going to shoot up the school.”

Two witnesses heard the student and reported it to school staff members. Clark County School District Police were contacted and then came to talk to the girl. She admitted to the threats.

She was taken into custody and booked into the juvenile detention center for threatening to cause a terroristic event.