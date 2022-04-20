LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student was arrested for allegedly assaulting a teacher at Foothill High School Wednesday. According to sources, the student was armed with a knife.

According to a message sent to parents, school police responded quickly to the situation and had it handled within minutes. The teacher was not physically harmed.

The Henderson school’s principal Jonathan Synold said he is unable to discuss the individual student but said “This event serves are a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus.”

He added the district will pursue legal action against any students who engage in violence.

This follows an alleged attack on an Eldorado High School teacher earlier this month. A 16-year-old student is now facing charges of sexual assault and attempted murder.

Increasing violence on school campuses has become an area of concern for staff, teachers, students and parents.