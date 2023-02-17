LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned more details of the arrest of a student at Palo Verde High School Friday morning. According to Clark County School District Police, the gun was found in a 9th grader’s backpack.

Principal Lisa Schumacher sent a message to parents that said the school received a report of a weapon on campus and notified a school police officer, which resulted in the school being placed on a hard lockdown.

CCSD police said a staff member alerted one of the two campus officers around 8:30 a.m. that a male student may have a gun on campus. That student was pulled out of class and arrested and the lockdown was lifted eight minutes after it started.

Schumacher’s message stated, “there were no threats to the school.” The student was taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Schumacher encouraged parents to discuss school safety with their students and to remind them to report safety issues. Reports can be made through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or the website: safevoicenv.org There is also a free downloadable app.

Palo Verde High School is located at 333 S Pavilion Center Drive near Alta Drive, just east of the 215 Beltway.